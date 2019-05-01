Hubert salvages a point for Arden in chaotic weekend

Anthoine Hubert salvaged a point scoring finish for BWT Arden in the FIA F2 Feature Race at Baku.

In a chaotic weekend both of the Banbury team’s drivers Hubert and Tatiana Calderon had to overcome multiple obstacles in Azerbaijan.

Qualifying saw Hubert set the ninth fastest time to put him in a promising position for the feature race. Calderon improved on each of her runs in the disrupted qualifying session to set the 18th fastest time.

Hubert made a good start and took avoiding action from a lunge by Mick Schumacher. Calderon stalled on the formation lap so had to start from the pit-lane but began to make up ground immediately from the start.

Hubert battled hard with Schumacher and Sergio Sette Camara, before he pitted, emerging in eighth position and Calderon was up into third.

The safety car was deployed on lap 18 and Calderon was in prime position to capitalise when an alternator issue ended her race.

On the restart, three drivers collided and dropped out of contention, elevating Hubert further up the order as the safety car period was then extended.

When the race resumed, Hubert challenged Dorian Boccolacci for fifth but in doing so locked his front brake and had to take to the escape road before emerging at the rear of the field.

The French driver battled back in the closing stages, stealing tenth position with a lap to go to bag a point for BWT Arden.

Sunday saw even more drama in the sprint race. Both drivers made strong starts but, with cold brakes and tyres, Calderon locked a brake and had to retire.

Hubert was shuffled back to 12th position on the chaotic start, but was in the contention for points as the pack remained in a train of cars using DRS. The safety car was triggered and the restart saw Luca Ghiotto and Nikita Mazepin block the track at turn 2, leaving Hubert nowhere to go apart from down the escape road where he turned around and re-joined the field as the safety car was redeployed.

Following a lengthy delay, the race ran to a time limit. When the race was resumed, there was 90 seconds of racing left, plus one lap. Hubert managed to salvage 11th position at the chequered flag.

The next round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship is at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, for the third round of the championship, on May 10-12.