Hubert just misses out on podium

Anthoine Hubert just missed out on a podium place in the FIA Formula 2 series in Austria.

BWT Arden achieved their first front row start of the season in qualifying for round six of the season at the Red Bull Ring with Hubert converting that into a strong fourth position in the feature race.

Hubert bagged the first front row start of the season but Banbury team-mate Tatiana Calderon was not quite able to extract the same performance on the tightly contested grid as she lined up 20th on the grid.

Hubert got a solid start, holding second in the early stages of the race while Calderon made a great start to move up five positions in the opening laps.

She ran in fifth for the majority of the race with both drivers managing their respective tyre strategies well in the closing stages. Hubert held on to a strong fourth position, just 0.3 seconds behind ART Grand Prix’s Nyck de Vries at the finish line.

Calderon crossed the line in 17th position and just 0.8 seconds away from gaining another position.

In the sprint race, Hubert made a decent start but was forced to the outside leaving him vulnerable up the hill. The French driver was pinched between two cars, meaning there was contact between himself and Carlin’s Nobuharu Matsushita.

Calderon managed to latch on to the pack from her pit lane start, passing Guiliano Alesi to start her fight back just as DRS was then enabled.

Hubert made full use of that to battle with Campos Racing’s Jack Aitken but their combative battle saw the two drivers twice make contact.

Hubert battled with his damaged car for the remainder of the race and brought it home in 17th. With the gap to her competitors eroded by the safety car, Calderon took full advantage of her strong pace and tyre management, finishing a solid 13th position at the chequered flag.