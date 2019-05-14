Hubert drives to double points finish in Barcelona

Anthoine Hubert took a sixth and a fifth place finish in the FIA Formula 2 Feature and Sprint Races at the Circuit de Catalunya for BWT Arden.

But team-mate Tatiana Calderon just missed out on points in the feature race for the Banbury outfit at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona for round three of the championship.

A difficult qualifying session saw Hubert qualify in 15th position and Calderon in 18th position with work to do in Saturday’s feature race.

Hubert made a great start, gaining ground early before the virtual safety car was deployed following a Lap 1 incident. When the race was resumed Hubert moved up to second.

Calderon moved up into seventh position before Hubert took the lead on lap 18 and continued to pull an advantage on his rivals on the same strategy. The Frenchman pitted on lap 32, emerging in eighth position.

He gained a further two positions to cross the line in sixth Calderon in 13th.

Starting from third in the sprint race, Hubert made a brilliant start to take the lead. Calderon also made a good ground off the start to move into tenth in the early stages.

The race was neutralised following Nobuharu Matsushita’s Carlin catching fire and had to be moved from the circuit. Hubert held the lead at the restart from Nyck de Vries until he had to relinquish the lead.

Hubert and Calderon battled on in the hot conditions, crossing the line in fifth and 13th.