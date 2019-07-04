Horsten races to another podium finish for Arden

Bart Horsten took another podium finish for Arden Motorsport in the F4 British Championship.

The BWT Arden driver continued his impressive run of podium finishes this season by claiming third position in the opening race of the weekend at Oulton Park. Banbury team-mate Alex Connor took a double rookie podium finish with third in race two and a second in race three.

The opening race of the weekend saw Horsten make a good start from third position to challenge for the lead in the opening complex of corners.

Oulton Park has always been a traditionally difficult circuit to overtake on, meaning track position was critical. Connor and team-mate Tommy Foster battled for seventh position early on in what became a multiple car scrap for position throughout the race.

Horsten maintained third for the majority of the race before really homing in on JHR Developments’ Josh Skelton for second position in the closing stages of the race, putting in a challenge to elevate himself up another position.

The Australian crossed the line in a strong third position to claim another podium position in his continually impressive first season racing in British F4. Foster emerged from the multiple car battle in eighth position but Connor was taken out of the race with just four laps to go, when running in seventh position on the road.

Race two saw Horsten once again make a great start as the cars headed into Old Hall Corner. But contact between Carlin’s Joe Turney and Double R Racing’s Sebastian Alvarez collected Horsten, resulting in a spin for the Arden driver and he had to re-join at the back of the pack.

Foster managed to avoid the melee at the start to emerge in fifth position, which later became fourth when the leader dramatically slowed with an issue on lap four.

Connor made steady progress from ninth on the grid, moving himself up to seventh position with Horsten joining him just behind in eighth, fighting back from his first corner misfortune.

Foster held on to fourth position at the chequered flag, just ahead of the Richardson Racing car of Luke Browning, with teammates Connor and Horsten finishing line astern in seventh and eighth at the finish.

The final race of the weekend ended with Foster having to retire following contact with Fortec Motorsport’s Roberto Faria while Connor took sixth position with Horsten just one place behind his team-mate.