Horsten on the podium as Arden get back on track

Arden Motorsport made a well-deserved return to the rostrum in the F4 British Championship round at Silverstone.

Bart Horsten continued his time sheet-topping pace from Knockhill but was left frustrated after a difficult qualifying and mechanical woes in race one.

The Australian driver bounced back superbly in Sunday’s double-header for the Banbury team, progressing from last position to finish fifth in the second race. He then great progress in the final encounter, securing second from sixth on the grid to mark a hard-fought return to the podium.

Rookie Alex Connor started from pole in race two, yet again displaying his potential as he led in ever-changing conditions in the early stages. The 15-year-old was unfortunate to suffer contact which put him out of podium contention but enjoyed two strong points finishes to take the fight for second in the Rookie Cup standings down to the wire at Brands Hatch.

In a similar fashion to Horsten, Tommy Foster also suffered issues in the opening race before recovering well to keep banking consistent points.

Abbie Munro had the dream start to her weekend to secure a fourth consecutive points finish after enjoying an outstanding debut at her home circuit last time out.

The Scot was unfortunate to suffer contact in race two, before recovering to 12th in the final race, impressing all weekend in what was her first time racing an F4 machine in the wet.

The finale of the F4 British Championship will take place on the iconic Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit later this month.

Team manager Gary Ward said: “Bart did an excellent job, he came from the back and moved his way forward very sensibly, drove really well and stayed out of trouble. For him to bounce back after the problem we had in the race before is absolutely superb.

“Alex was brilliant in race two, starting from pole position and experiencing all the nerves and pressure that comes with that. He managed to lead the race and was doing a really great job, he just keeps building and building and takes all these experiences on board.

“Tommy did a very solid job all weekend despite some issues, and we cannot say enough about Abbie, she’s doing a superb job. She’s had no race experience in an F4 car before Knockhill where she scored points in every race, and has come here and had her first ever time driving in the wet in the car.”

Horsten said: “It’s really good even if it’s not a win, which we really desperately want after all the hard work we’ve put in. We’ll just come back as we always do at Brands Hatch and try to have the best performance we can and go for a win again.”