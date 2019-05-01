Horsfall gets a timely boost with Follow The Paint’s win

Laura Horsfall will be hoping Follow The Paint’s success at Edgcote will signal a change of fortune.

The nine-year-old mare showed a willing attitude to give Adstone handler Horsfall a deserved winner at Sunday’s Farmers Bloodhounds point-to-point meeting at Edgcote.

It came in the John Nicholls Kitchen & Bathrooms Hunt Members with Will Thirlby in the plate.

The Adstone handler has tragically lost three horses from her small string this term.

She said: “It’s been a very difficult season. We’ve managed to get a couple in from Olly Murphy and have had some decent results with what we have but we’ve just been struggling for that winner, so it’s great to get it today.”

Hopefully this victory marks the start of a change of luck for the trainer. Steven Astaire, part of the LJH Racing Club, added: “We might come back here for the Novice Final, but she’ll have an entry for the Hunter Chase evening at Fontwell too.”

It was a one-two of sorts for Hinton-in-the-Hedges owner/trainer Chris Loggin, who is also part of the LJH Racing Club and who trained the runner-up Our Sox.

Susquehanna River confirmed his liking of Edgcote by following up his recent course win under Harry Arkwright in the John & Daphne Rose Novice Riders’ contest.

Stationed in Ettington with trainer Fran Nimmo, the winner’s task was made significantly easier after joint-market leader Black Jack Rover ran out when disputing the lead on the final circuit.

Nimmo, who consigned Friday’s Cheltenham sale-topper Switch Hitter, said: “He’s been in flying form at home and he doesn’t look like he’s had a race! The blinkers have helped him. I thought that it would be a good result for Harry to have one win on him this season so to win four is unbelievable.”

Stowe pupil Arkwright, who rides out before school, is about to sit his A-levels but one more outing is likely before the end of the season, with a return here for the final meeting a possibility.