Hoping late decision pays off with Telecaster in The Derby

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Today’s Investec Derby is the most famous flat race in the world and, after much soul-searching and deliberation, I have jumped ship at the 11th hour from Ballydoyle’s Broome (9/2 at BetVictor) to the Dante winner Telecaster (4.30). The concern is that the selection – 5/1 with BetVictor – only ran just over a fortnight ago when he had a hard race to beat the subsequent Irish 2000 Guineas runner up Too Darn Hot but he is reported to have worked very well on Monday – well enough for them to have coughed up the not inconsiderable fee of £85,000.

Hughie Morrison’s colt is by a Derby winner out of a dam who finished runner up in the Oaks so there should be few - if any – stamina reservations. Stalls were first used in the Derby in 1967. Since that date no colt has won from stall two, but yesterday’s draw gave Morrison’s stable star that berth. I see no reason why that should be used as a negative although history and the statistics are against the selection.

Ryan Moore had the choice of the seven Aidan O’Brien runners in today’s field of 13 and he has chosen Sir Dragonet – who also had to be supplemented for the race - which is a tip in itself, but I think the colt might drift on the day as both his wins have come on ground with plenty of cut.

The fact that he has been sent off at 14/1 and 13/2 for his two emphatic wins this term would suggest he pulls up few trees on the home Ballydoyle gallops and his ability to be as effective on faster ground must be taken on trust. That said it is possible that he could improve again for the switch to better ground – Ryan Moore for one must think that is the case.

Andrew Balding’s Bangkok beat the selection at Doncaster when Telecaster made his debut back in the spring, but I was slightly under whelmed with his subsequent Sandown success and Telecaster is taken to improve past Bangkok who runs in the Leicester City colours of King Power Racing.

My two against the field in the opening 10f Handicap are Andrew Balding’s Le Don De Vie – 4/1 market leader with BetVictor - who won over a mile here on his reappearance and connections immediately nominated this race as his next target. Note the owners are massive Spurs fans and have decided to bypass Madrid this evening for Epsom.

The vote, however, goes to Mark Johnston’s The Trader (2.00) who had to come from a long way back at Newbury in the London Gold Cup last time when James Doyle tucked in at the back of the field from a moderate draw. In the circumstances I felt he ran an excellent race to finish fifth at the Berkshire track and he gets the each way vote at 15/2 with BetVictor.

Veracious (2.35) was not given a hard time when she failed to pick up on her seasonal reappearance at Newmarket last time, and she is taken to give weight and a beating to her seven rivals in the Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes. Sir Michael Stoute has his string in excellent form and the selection is fitted with a first-time tongue-tie this afternoon.

My two against the field in the 5f Dash are Duke Of Firenze - 9/1 with BetVictor who are paying five places on the sprint - and Muthmir (3.45) - 11/1 at BetVictor with marginal preference for the latter who will appreciate the forecast fast ground and can roll back the years for William Haggas. Both each way recommendations are drawn near the stands’ rail and the hope is that is a plus although luck in running is an obvious pre-requisite in this valuable ultra-competitive heat.

Sextant (5.15) has been raised 8lbs for his facile win at Ascot on his reappearance and this lightly-raced gelding looked a reformed character on his seasonal debut. It is possible that they went too hard up front and the race fell apart, but Her Majesty’s four-year-old was something of a talking horse last season and Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle later today.

There is a £60,000 three-year-old handicap over 1m 6f at Doncaster and the unexposed Durston (3.05) gets the vote on his handicap debut. The selection is not certain to get today’s trip on breeding – is half-brother to a 1m 4f winner - but he is a fascinating contender for David Simcock whose yard have hit top form in recent weeks.

For all your racing odds go to BetVictor.com or follow us on Twitter.