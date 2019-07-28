Hill’s four-wicket haul has Henley hanging on for a draw

Banbury returned from Home Counties Premier Cricket League champions Henley with a share of the spoils.

Lloyd Sabin’s side drew with the division one champions in Saturday’s rain interrupted fixture at the Brakspear Ground.

Having been inserted by Henley captain Michael Roberts, following a rain delay to the start of the match, Banbury were soon in trouble with Joe White being bowled by Tom Nugent with just 17 runs on the board. That soon became 33-2 when Ollie Clarke was caught behind by Jack Davies off Nugent before Sabin and Shahid Yousaf steadied the ship and put on 30 runs for the third wicket.

Yousaf was bowled for 14 by Harry Jordan who quickly captured the wicket of Richard West who was caught behind by Davies. But Sabin held his end up and put on a crucial 48 runs with Shazad Rana when the Banbury skipper was bowled by Scriven for 73 runs which included 12 fours.

Rana went on to make 26 runs when he was caught by Euan Brock off Scriven while Ed Phillips scored a useful 19 runs before he was caught by Felix Watson-Smyth off Scriven. David Whiteley remained unbeaten on 13 as Banbury posted 177-9 off their 53 overs.

Facing a reduced target following another enforced break for rain, Henley got an early setback when Matthew Rowe was trapped lbw by Charlie Hill with just four runs on the board. Hill soon struck again, trapping fellow opener Michael Williams lbw to reduce Henley to 27-2.

Richard Morris and Davies put on 28 runs for the third wicket when Hill claimed his third wicket with Phillips taking the catch. Wickets continued to fall at regular intervals and Davies was run out by Rana for 40 just as he looked to have a big score in him.

That stemmed the flow of runs but, despite Hill capturing his fourth wicket that of Scriven, Henley held on to reach 113-7 off their allotted 22 overs. Hill finished with 4-58 while Whiteley took 2-31.