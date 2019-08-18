Hill and Thomas impress as Banbury move up to second

Banbury are up to second place in the Home Premier Counties Premier League.

Lloyd Sabin’s side replaced Datchet behind division one leaders Henley following Saturday’s 32-run victory at the Wally Gage Memorial Ground.

Charlie Hill and Joe Thomas both produced impressive displays with the ball as Banbury again defended a score of below 200 which they have yet to top in any innings this season.

Having been inserted by Datchet captain James Morris, Banbury made an excellent start with Sabin and Joe White putting on 88 runs for the first wicket. Sabin was caught behind by Joseph Thomas off Zaheer Sher for 43 off 62 balls which included five fours and a six.

White soon followed, trapped lbw by Chris Peploe for 35 runs off 68 balls which included four boundaries. Shahid Yousaf was joined by Ed Phillips in the middle and the pair took Banbury on to 128-3.

Yousaf soon followed Phillips back to the pavilion when he was caught by James Morris off Jarryd Wallace for a quick-fire 22 runs off 30 balls. Banbury lost three more quick wickets before Richard West, who hit 33 runs off just 18 balls before he was trapped lbw by David Brent, and Shazad Rana helped the visitors to 180-7 off their 39 overs.

In reply, Datchet were soon in trouble as Banbury reduced them to 13-2 before they rallied to reach 68-4 thanks to Morris (20) and David Brent. But wickets continued to fall as Datchet were reduced to 94-6 as Banbury excelled in the field.

But Brent was the batsman Banbury could not get rid of as he and Oliver Smithson helped Datcht to 139-7. Brent was finally bowled by Hill for 64 runs off 82 balls which included four boundaries and a two sixes.

Banbury finished the job off in the 38th over with Hill returning an impressive 3-12 while Thomas picked up 3-18.