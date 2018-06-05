Higgins is tops as Bloxham pick up maximum points

Bloxham beat Chadlington in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

They ran out 68-53 winners in their division four fixture which was curtailed to 15 ends by heavy rain.

Ron Higgins with John Elstob, Bob Ottway and Rob Kearvell won 23-12 while Alan Miles with John Price, Des Jones and John Stephens won 15-12.

But Tony Gardner with Brian Smith, Roy Billington and Ray Hopkins lost 10-15 while Dave Morse with Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge won 20-14.

Adderbury won 72-60 at Thame in division three.

Top rink was Cliff Hall with George Sainsbury, Graham Tyrrell and Bryan Ogilvie who came away with a 25-15 victory. Best of the rest was Phil Gladden’s rink of Mick Jelfs, Steve Millard and Phil French who won 18-10.

But Nigel Eley, Dave Allington, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore went down 14-15 and last week’s hot shots Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Ted Eley and Darren Sharpe lost 15-20.

Banbury Central B lost 64-58 against Blackbird Leys.

John Pardoe, Terry Ulph, Roy Smith and Tom McKenna won 22-10 while Dave Boneham, Tony Carey, Jim Gow and Eric Trinder drew 13-13. John Bone, Graham Tilbury, Bob Wilkins and Ron Cox went down 16-15 while John Hart, Paul Humphries, Keith Williams and Mal Leather went down 25-8.

Banbury Central A lost 78-66 against a strong Watlington team in division one.

Nick Spencer, Ian Gilbert, Bob Joiner and Nigel Galletly won 20-10 while Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Keith McNeil won 25-13. But Lee Young, Alan Hunt, Ian Whelpton and Les Campion lost 7-34 while Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and Will Campion lost 14-21.