Heron overcomes elements to lead the Star riders home

Lee Heron was the first Banbury Star Cyclists Club rider home in Saturday’s Stratford CC open ten-mile time trial.

Sixteen Star members took part in Sunday’s time trial with the Banbury club is actively promoting time trials for all their club members.

In particular the women’s group and, as a consequence, they had the largest contingent of four among the 112 entrants in both male and female categories.

The fast and undulating course situated to the south west of Stratford started near Dunnington on the B4088.

Running down towards Norton, riders then turn north, joining the A46 before the final run to the finish on the outskirts of Alcester.

Although the weather was dry and sunny, the cold and moderate easterly wind made for some challenging conditions.

In spite of that, race winner David Kiernan (Team Race Rapid) managed to average almost 30mph with a time of 20 minutes 26 seconds.

First Star rider home was Heron in 22nd place in a time of 22.44, averaging 26.4mph, while 15-year-old Katie Pamphlett won the junior category with a time of 30.14.

The remaining 14 club riders all finished the event, with many setting personal best ten-mile times.

Another cold but this time sunny evening greeted the large 42 rider entry for the first solo event of the year on Star CC’s regular 20km TT course.

As usual, several riders from neighbouring clubs entered the event, which continues to raise the standard and competitiveness of the mid-week summer time trials. New Star member Simon Smart, a local aerodynamicist and founder of Drag2Zero, a cycle clothing and aero consultancy, triumphed on the night with a time of 28 minutes 59 seconds.

That put him a clear 35 seconds ahead of second placed Darren Alexander with fellow Team Cherwell rider Ben Heaney just 14 seconds behind, the only riders on the night to break the 30-minute barrier.

The next Star member home was Lee Heron in fifth place while Roger Foster, who races in the Vet 60+ category, finished an excellent eighth overall.

Eight women took part with Suzy Patience enjoying a strong win from Naomi de Pennington and Heidi Yates who were split by just four seconds in second and third places respectively.

Henry Sleight was fourth in 30.10, Luke Sherlock was sixth in 30.25, Simon Kisley was seventh in 30.32, Matt Sleath was ninth in 32.07 and Patience tenth overall in 32.41.