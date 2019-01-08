Herbert leads the way for Cherwell

Ali Herbert led Cherwell Runners home in Sunday’s third round of the Oxon Cross Country League at Horspath Stadium, Oxford.

Leading the A team home, Herbert finished the gruelling hilly 5.3 miles in 33.55 minutes followed by super-vet Ian Thomas in 36.59, Les Hutchinson 38.14, Dewi Thomas 39.08, Benedict Heaney 39.45, John-Paul Hamilton 40.07 and Kurt Trinder in 42.02.

The Cherwell Runners B team was led home by Warren Harrison in 43.25 minutes closely followed by Gyles Horner 43.28, John Shaw 55.17, Ken Craigie 60.19 and Chris Bagnall 66.51. That helped Cherwell to be placed fourth on the day and improved third place overall in the series.

The 4.04 mile ladies’ race A squad was led home by Jennifer Keal in 31.49 minutes.

Keal was well supported by Clare Curnow 35.16 and Claire Stratford 35.58. Other great performances came from Ila Pearson 36.07, Kim Shaw 37.15, Helen Walker 38.27, Martha Bagnall 39.09 and Annie Heaney 43.49.

It was solid team performance which clinched sixth place on the day and overall or Cherwell.