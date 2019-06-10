Haynes and Heath help the leaders extend winning run

Cropredy maintained their 100 per cent record in the Cherwell Cricket League.

The division two leaders recorded a 23-run win at home to Minster Lovell.

Joe Haynes top scored with 66 ably backed by Jacob Heath (43) as Cropredy were dismissed for 195 runs in the 41st over while Elliott Crowther took 3-30. In reply, Elliot Graham scored 59 for Minster who were dismissed in the 39th over as Josh Maynard took 3-23.

Banbury II saw off hosts Aston Rowant II by three wickets.

Rowant were dismissed for 179 in the final over, Manan Parmar hitting 88 while Matt Scott took 3-20. In reply, Banbury reached their target in the 42nd over with Richard Simpson (41no) and Tom Bartlett (38) top scoring despite Steven O’Day taking 4-26.

Sandford St Martin inflicted a first defeat on East Oxford, winning by 49 runs in division three.

Chris Thompson (73no), Steven Dobson (48), Jim Howe (42) and George Welch (40no) helped Sandford to 231-3 in their 50 overs. In reply, Simon Smith took 3-15, Oliver Ong 3-22 and Jim Howe 3-47 to skittle East Oxford out in the 42nd over with Syed Shah (41) and Mursaleen Sadiqi (37) top scoring.

In division four, Brackley beat Charlbury by six wickets.

Charlbury were shot out for just 131 runs in the 38th over with Ben Geeson-Brown (30) top scoring. In reply, Adam Wirth (51) led the hosts to victory in the 33rd over.

