Hat-trick of titles sealed by Central in county finals

Banbury Central secured a hat-trick of titles in the OWBA finals following success in the singles, pairs and fours.

The OWBA county finals were held at Oxford City & County over the weekend.The Horton View club dominated the finals over the two days and came home with three titles, just missing out on a clean sweep.

In the triples final on Saturday, Carole Galletly, Helen Young and Caroline Campion faced Oxford City & County’s Sue Mayo, Jacky Gray and Jeanette Berry.

The Central triple fell behind at the start of the game as they took several ends to find the pace and line of the green but they pulled back to be just four shots behind going into the last end.

Central got themselves right back in it and managed to create a winning position but that was overturned by a good last wood from the Oxford skip.

The Central trio were joined by Pam Shepherd for the fours final against Oxford City & County’s Karen Galloway, Carol Gaskins, Donna Knight and Katherine Hawes. The Central four raced away to a good start and although the City & County four came back well they finally shook hands with the Central quartet 13 shots ahead.

On Sunday, Galletly and Campion returned to Oxford to play each other in the singles final.

It was a good quality contest and was close throughout with Campion coming through to win 21-20.

After a short break, Galletly returned to the green to face Hawes in the two-wood final. The final was dominated by Hawes who won convincingly by ten shots.

The pairs final saw Galletly and Campion facing Knight and Hawes again. It was keenly contested affair and good quality game but the Central duo held their own and won 20-11.