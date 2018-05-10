Harvey times it just right as he snatches another victory

Shutt Ridley RT were dominant at the MK Bowl with Gareth Harvey taking a victory on the night.

It came in the Cat 3/4 race which saw Shutt riders Sam Roper, James Beechey, Harvey and Steve Sandles head out on to the course at Milton Keynes.

Harvey rolled to the front of the bunch just as the small MK Bowl incline started to kick-in. Easing up the power, Harvey put pressure on and powered away with just four others, among them Sandles.

Beechey’s race ended with a puncture but Harvey and Sandles started working the break, trying to build a lead. With just the sprint to come, Harvey found the wheel he wanted with a super eager Enrico Cacciatori from QN Coaching, and powered to take the win while Roper took a solid eighth place in the bunch sprint behind.

The Elite/1st cat/2nd cat race saw Jered Allcock part of a six-man break that powered clear.

It looked promising as they rode to a 20-seconds gap before the bunch chased them down. With his energy committed to that break already, Allcock was inevitably caught and had to roll in with the bunch and another frustrating result.

In the ladies’ race Lisa Rogers, Julia Chatterton and Maxine Filby took control.

Having worked on the front for most of the race, Rogers chose to lead out the final lap and Filby and Chatterton latched on as the field stretched out. Filby took third place, Chatterton was fifth and Rogers 15th.

New Shutt rider Jon Roden secured the win at Thruxton to also gain promotion to his second category licence and Harry Lock opened his account with ninth place at a highly competitive Cotswold Veldrijden Road Race.