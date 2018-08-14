Harvey takes title at Rockingham

Shutt Ridley RT’s Gareth Harvey has been crowned the National Masters Criterium Champion in the 30-34 age group in a tough race held at the Rockingham Motor Speedway.

Lining up against a field of 30 strong Elite and 1st category racers, Harvey had his work cut out. Harvey soon found himself in a group of six ahead of the bunch.

As the break neared the finale, Harvey positioned himself on the wheel of defending champion and pre-race favourite Ken Buckley of Spokes BPC Race Team. As they exited the last corner with 150m to go, Buckley led out the sprint but Harvey eased round to win by a full bike length.

Harvey said: “It was a solid group we had, everyone contributed and helped to hold us clear of the chase. I knew Buckley was strong in a sprint but I’d always fancy my chances in the final 200.”

Team-mate Phil O’Connor also managed a spot on the podium in the 45-49 category with a strong sprint of his own.

Andy Lyons of API-Metrow won with a perfectly timed attack and O’Connor made up a huge amount of ground in the sprint behind to snatch third place.

George Pym broke the Tysoe ten mile course record on his first visit to Banbury Star CC’s weekly time trial.

The popularity and reputation of Star’s weekly evening time trials continues to grow with another 33 rider entry, including Banburyshire pro-rider Pym.

A member of top UK team Madison Genesis, Pym will be riding in next month’s Tour of Britain race. For the first time the tour will include a time trial, so it was a good training opportunity for Pym.

Yet again the club were forced to use the Tysoe ten mile course as temporary traffic lights are still in place on the normal 20km course. However, the warm and still conditions, together with quiet roads were again ideal for time trialling.

The 2016 record for the course stood at 21.57 and Pym showed his class by beating this by seven seconds with a time of 21.50. However, he was pushed hard with club member Tobias Wiesand an excellent second on 22.27, followed by Henry Sleight, just 27 seconds behind in third.

Again, 16 year-old Harry Kirby put in a superb ride, finishing fourth with the same time as seasoned competitor Simon Kisley. Lydia Watts was again the fastest women with 26.25