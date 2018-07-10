Hardie gets call-up for England in two events

Fencer Heloïse Hardie has been selected for the 2018 Junior Commonwealth Championship in Newcastle at the end of July.

She will be fencing in both the individual and team event for England against all other Commonwealth countries.

Hardie’s participation in the games will be possible thanks to financial support from MEPC Silverstone Park. Fencing has lost all its funding leaving many elite athletes like Hardie struggling to fund training, equipment, travel and competition entries. The 18-year-old said: “I am really grateful to MECP Silverstone Park for their support without which my participation in the Commonwealth Championships would be really difficult.

“I am asking local companies if they might be willing to invest in me so that I can continue representing both England and GBR in competitions at home and abroad. I am hard working, determined and motivated and, as I am local, I would be a great ambassador for local companies.”

To contact the former BGN pupil to offer sponsorship, or to keep up to date with her training and competing, follow her on Facebook (Heloïse Hardie) or Instagram (h_v_hardie).