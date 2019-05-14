Hanson paves the way for Middleton to claim victory

Middleton Cheney saw off Oxenford by five wickets in division one of the Oxon Cricket Association.

Sam Hanson claimed 4-32 and Josh Nadin 3-8 in Oxenford’s 136 all out while Roshan Gedara 45 and Amer Ali 34 top scored.

In reply, Steve Twynham (66) led Middleton to 137-5 despite Habeel Khalid taking 3-58.

Rehman Ullah smashed an unbeaten century for Westcott as they cruised to a ten-wicket victory at home to Chipping Norton.

Mark Strong (3-35) and Tanveer Hussain (3-45) had combined to restrict Chippy to 155-8, Ian Widdows top scoring with 56 and Matty Molyneux 36 while Tanveer Hussain took 3-45 and Mark Strong 3-35. Ullah and Stuart Symes (50no) then eased Westcott home.

In division three, Hook Norton beat Dorchester by seven wickets after bowling their hosts out for 89, Adam Bennett taking 5-26 and Ollie Wellstood 3-11. Jason Trinder 34no top scored to see Hooky home.

Broughton & North Newington beat Brill by six wickets on the target score method.

Newington restricted Brill to 109-9, in which Tom Broughton 30 led the way and Clark Berry took 4-22. Chasing a revised target of 78 from 25 overs proved no problem as Newington reached 83-4 with Andrew Parsons 28 leading the way.

Full round-up in this week’s Banbury Guardian.