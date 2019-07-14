Hamilton wins as Mercedes make it another one-two at Silverstone

Mercedes-AMG Petronas completed another one-two in today’s British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line 24.928 seconds ahead of his Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who began on pole at Silverstone.

It was Hamilton’s milestone 80th career win, his seventh of the season and sixth at Silverstone. Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari took the final podium position of third.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen fell victim to an opening-lap incident and both retired shortly thereafter in the tenth round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Grosjean was 14th and Magnussen 16th on the starting grid and launched cleanly. Magnussen pulled alongside his Banbury team-mate while the two were negotiating turn five and they made side-by-side contact, both VF-19’s emerging with punctured rear tyres. Magnussen was called back to the pits after six laps, Grosjean after nine and both retired to the garage with accident damage.

With today’s results, Haas remain ninth in the constructor’s championship with 16 points, three behind eighth-place Toro Rosso and Racing Points and 16 ahead of tenth-place Williams.

There was another double top ten finish for the Renault Sport F1 team.

Daniel Ricciardo finished seventh while Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg in tenth, their starting positions on the grid.