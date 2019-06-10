Hamilton still comes out on top for Mercedes in Canada

It appears even when they don’t cross the line first, Mercedes AMG Petronas still come out winners.

But, for the first time this season, the Brackley team didn’t occupy two of the three podium places in Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton took the victory despite crossing the finish line behind Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari, who started on pole and led all 70 laps but was assessed a five-second penalty for a lap-48 incident with the Brackley team’s driver.

It was Hamilton’s 78th career victory, his fifth of the season and his seventh at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, more wins than he’s recorded at any other track but team-mate Valtteri Bottas was only fourth. Charles Leclerc made it the season’s first double podium for Scuderia Ferrari with his third-place finish behind Vettel’s adjusted runner-up result.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen brought home finishes of 14th and 17th, respectively, in the seventh round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship.

Grosjean, making his milestone 150th career Formula One start, lost four spots from his 14th grid position when he was forced to avoid a pile-up that scattered pieces from the car of Toro Rosso driver Alexander Albon’s car in front of him. Banbury team-mate Magnussen started the race from the pit lane after a completely new car build following his accident in qualifying Saturday. He climbed as high as 14th before pitting from 16th.

It was a good weekend for the Reanult Sport F1 team with two top ten finishes.

Daniel Ricciardo came sixth with Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg one place further back.