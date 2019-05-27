Hamilton races to fourth victory of the year in Monaco

Lewis Hamilton scored his second win in a row, his fourth of the season and the 76th of his career in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas driver began on pole and crossed the finish line 2.375 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. But a five-second penalty assessed to Verstappen for an unsafe release from his pit stop dropped him to fourth.

Scuderia Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel moved from third to second and Hamilton’s Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas inherited the final podium position.

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team driver Romain Grosjean earned a second consecutive tenth-place result of 2019 while Banbury team-mate Kevin Magnussen was placed 14th after a five-second penalty in the sixth round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Circuit de Monaco.

A five-second penalty for crossing the line at the exit of pit lane cost Grosjean a position, moving Renault Sports F1 team driver Daniel Ricciardo up to ninth. Ricciardo’s Enstone team-mate Nico Hülkenberg was classified 13th.