Haas heading in the right direction

Back-to-back point-paying finishes have Rich Energy Haas F1 Team pointing in the right direction as the FIA Formula One World Championship heads to North America.

The Banbury outfit’s next race is Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

With eight points from the last two races – six from driver Kevin Magnussen’s seventh-place finish in the Spanish Grand Prix and a point apiece from Romain Grosjean’s tenth-place drives in Spain and Monaco Grand Prix – the team is tied for sixth in the constructors’ standings with Toro Rosso. They are one-point behind fifth-place Racing Point and two points ahead of eighth-place Renault Sport.

It is emblematic of an incredibly tight midfield, where only four points separate fifth from ninth in the constructors’ ranks, with fourth-place McLaren an attainable 14 points ahead of the Haas outfit.

Grosjean and Magnussen are eying another points haul in Montreal.

In seven career F1 starts at the circuit, Grosjean has three top ten finishes, including a career-best second-place effort earned in 2012, which was his first Canadian Grand Prix. Magnussen also owns a top ten finish in Montreal, after he finished ninth as a rookie in 2014.

Team boss Guenther Steiner said: “I think we have a handle on the car but we’re not 100 per cent sure about the tyres, because it’s so track-specific if the tyre gets up to temperature or not. The only proof is when you get there and run on a Friday but we’re are a little bit more optimistic than we were about four weeks ago.

“If one team has a good result with both cars going, it’s easy to move up to fourth. Everything is very tight, especially between fifth and ninth. It’s good for the championship and this has happened mainly because everybody’s struggled at some stage.”