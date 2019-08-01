Haas back in the points but Steiner is still not satisfied

Despite seeing the Rich Energy Haas F1 team get back in the points, Guenther Steiner was not completely satisfied.

Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen scored the Banbury team’s second double-points finish of the season,

The result looks better than it is, our speed was just not there, but we kept out of trouble. In the end I would say we got everything out of the situation we were in Haas F1 team boss Guenther Steiner

They came ninth and 10th, respectively, in Sunday’s wet and wild German Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg, Germany. Both drivers were promoted two places after the race.

With Sunday’s results, the Banbury team remain ninth in the FIA F1 Constructors’ Championship with 19 points, 12 behind eighth-place Racing Point and 19 ahead of tenth-place Williams.

Steiner said: “The result looks better than it is, our speed was just not there, but we kept out of trouble. In the end I would say we got everything out of the situation we were in. We just need to keep on working.”

Grosjean said: “I’m very happy with the double points finish. It was obviously a bit of a crazy race.

“I don’t think we’ve quite sorted our race pace, when you see the midfield being in front of us and only the Williams behind.

“Anyway, we survived when we had to survive, but it was very difficult. You saw all the top guys going out and off the track – conditions were very tricky. I’m happy to have a double points finish, but when you see a Toro Rosso on the podium, you wish you were there.

“With all the experience we have, we should be able to. It’s just that the race pace on inters and slicks wasn’t good enough.”

Magnussen added: “It was a very crazy race, it was entertaining and exciting all the way through. There are always hard decisions to make with all the changing weather, having to decide the tyres and so on.

“The way we earned the point was to be good on the dry tyre in the mixed conditions, that’s when we made up on the opposition. In the dry we didn’t have any pace, so we fell back. At least we got both cars in the points, I don’t think we could have done that in the dry.”

Fresh off a double-points effort in Sunday’s race, the Banbury outfit heads to Budapest for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Looking ahead to the race, Steiner added: “Having compared the three specs at Hockenheim, we still haven’t come to a conclusion as to what is actually happening on our race pace – where we seem to be slow, but can do a good qualifying lap.

“So, we’ve decided to run again in Budapest – Grosjean with the Melbourne spec and Magnussen with the Hockenheim spec.”