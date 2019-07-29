Grosjean and Magnussen get Haas back in the points

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team drivers Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen scored the team’s second double-points finish of the season.

The duo came seventh and eighth respectively in Sunday’s wet and wild German Grand Prix, the 11th round of the 2019 FIA Formula One World Championship at Hockenheimring in Baden-Württemberg.

It was a race that began in wet and rainy conditions, dried ever so briefly in the early going, then finished in dry conditions around the 2.842-mile, 17-turn circuit, and one that saw several drivers from Formula One’s heavy hitters, including Mercedes, Scuderia Ferrari and Red Bull Racing suffer day-ending incidents or struggle to stay ahead of the conditions.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen scored the victory, the seventh of his career, his first at Hockenheim, and his second in the last three events this season. Last-place starter Sebastian Vettel of Scuderia Ferrari crossed the finish line 7.333 seconds behind Verstappen for the runner-up spot while Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso brought home the final podium position of third.

But it was a bad day for Mercedes-AMG Petronas with world champion Lewis Hamilton and Brackley team-mate Valtteri Bottas both going off. Hamilton recovered to finish ninth but Bottas failed to complete.

And the Renault Sport F1 team also had a day to forget.

Nico Hülkenberg and Daniel Ricciardo both failed to finish for the Enstone-based team.