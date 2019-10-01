Gray catches the eye with top display

Head coach Matt Goode paid tribute to the versatile Tommy Gray who has had an impressive start to the Wadworth 6X South West One East campaign.

Gray has switched to fly-half this season and has produced some fine displays in his new role. Despite not getting on the score sheet against Chippenham, Gray was the architect of many of his side’s attacking moves on Saturday.

Goode said: “Tommy Gray is a quality player. He’s played a good standard and whatever position I played him in I know he’d do a job. With the boys that we’ve got around him and the communication among them it’s really allowed Tommy to thrive.”

Besides Gray’s top performance, Duncan Leese had a fine game as stand-in captain for Ian Isham and Chris Davies carried and defended brilliantly. But Goode is concerned at too many yellow cards being picked up, Will Thurlow being the latest for retaliation against Chippenham.

He added: “It’s worrying when you get a team yellow, that means you’re giving to many penalties away. It’s definitely something we need to look at.”