Goode will be looking for Bulls to back it up

With so many changes during the summer, there was always a danger Banbury Bulls would not click straight away.

But they were quick, exciting and full of confidence in Saturday’s comprehensive Wadworth 6X South West One East victory opener against Windsor. Head coach Matt Goode will be looking for Bulls to back that up on Saturday when they entertain another newly-promoted side in the shape of Buckingham.

Bulls had too much fire-power for Windsor, running out 60-15 winners at the DCS Stadium.

Tommy Gray has switched from his usual full-back berth to fly-half but looked totally at home in his new role. He pulled the strings and was at the heart of many of Banbury’s attacks.

Jack Briggs played well out of position at flanker and the new boys looked really sharp, including a debut try for 18-year-old James Leonardi.

Goode said: “We had a brilliant pre-season, now we just need to keep building, keep playing our way. We’ve lost some big characters and some wise heads but the youngsters have showed great maturity, they’ve settled in really well.

“We know our boys have got plenty of skills. It’s a testament to the way we train that they are comfortable playing out of position.”