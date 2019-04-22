Goode wants that special feeling to last a big longer

Player-coach Matt Goode says he wants to hold on to that special feeling for a bit longer.

After seeing his Banbury Bulls’ side lift the Oxon RFU County Cup for the fourth year in succession Goode remains hooked on the competition.

For me it’s never tireless, the county cup is a special thing Player-coach Matt Goode

Bulls just had that bit too much for Chinnor Falcons in Thursday’s final at Iffley Road where they ran out 20-5 winners to lift the trophy for a seventh time. Dan Brady bagged a brace of tries while Ed Berridge also scored and Ed Phillips kicked a penalty and one conversion.

Goode said: “It’s an amazing feeling, I never would I have dreamt it as a youngster. It’s incredible, we’ve got a great bunch of lads, I’m delighted for them and for the club.

“When you’ve won it, you want to keep it. For me it’s never tireless, the county cup is a special thing. Any team that plays on this pitch, plays in those preliminary rounds, we want to win, Oxfordshire is a proud county and we’re a proud club.

“It’s a great feeling to beat a side that are that good, our old heads just managed the game well, I think that’s what won the game for us. Chinnor were class, they always are, credit to Matt Mountford for putting that team together.”