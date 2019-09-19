Goode says Bulls need to set the bar higher

Head coach Matt Goode says Banbury Bulls will have to raise their game ahead of Saturday’s trip to Beaconsfield.

Bulls have won both Wadworth 6X South West One East outings so far against two newly-promoted clubs but Goode is expecting a much tougher test at Beaconsfield.

Goode said: “The first two games have been tough for the first hour but then we’ve got on top, playing some good rugby in the closing stages when the points came.

“Our fitness levels are very good and that was down to a hard pre-season. We’ve scored some great tries over the first two games but we’re nowhere near the finished article, in defence and attack.

“We left 25 points out there against Windsor and probably ten against Buckingham, and we’re giving too many penalties away.”

With games against Chippenham and Marlborough coming up, Goode will be keen for his side to get things right at Beaconsfield.

He said: “Beaconsfield have recruited very well and I’m sure it will be a much tougher game this time. I will be looking for us to be better against tougher opposition.

“Scoring 60 plus points and still having lots to work on is great. The style of rugby we want to play is working.

“We’ve still got to work on our fundamentals and make sure we get them right. The boys are scoring from all over the park which is great to see but we need to make sure our defence is good. I’m a little disappointed we conceded 21 points against Buckingham.”

Ed Berridge will be out for another month with a shoulder injury and Tom Macdonald will miss the next two games with an eye injury but Jacob Mills returns.