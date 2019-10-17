Goode looks for positive response to first setback

Head coach Matt Goode says it is wake-up call for his players after seeing Banbury Bulls’ 100 per cent record ended.

Bulls head to lowly Old Patesians for Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture on the back of their first defeat of the season.

And Goode says the defeat to Old Centralians, who leap-frogged Bulls into second place, should send out a warning to his squad. Goode felt there was too much complacency in Saturday’s game at the DCS Stadium where Bulls failed to make any impression.

Goode said: “It was a wake-up call for us, we’d won five games on the spin and were up against a side who we felt we could beat and make it six. We, as a group, need to get our heads together and sort these problems out.”

Ed Phillips, Chris Davies, Dan Brady, Sam Carr-Archer, Tom Macdonald and Jack Briggs are all in contention for a starting berth at Old Patesians. But Ben George will be out for a month following a nasty ear injury sustained against Old Centralians.

Goode added: “There is a lot of competition for places which is just what we need after last weekend’s defeat. But the pitch at Old Patesians doesn’t help sides play good rugby, it’s always a tough place to go and we’ll have to try and grind out a win there.”