Goode left disappointed by manner of defeat

Player-coach Matt Goode did not pull any punches in his assessment of Banbury Bulls’ display following their first Wadworth 6X South West One East defeat.

Bull lost 36-14 against Old Centralians at the DCS Stadium on Saturday following a below-par performance.

Goode said: “We were really poor right from the start, it was embarrassing.

“There wasn’t even the work rate. There wasn’t the energy, the effort. There’s definitely going to be some changes for boys that want to wear the shirt.

“On Thursday, I thought we trained poorly, I think some of the boys need to have a look at themselves and get back to training properly.”

Goode hinted there will be changes for Saturday’s trip to lowly Old Patesians and added: “I hope the boys that come in will bring that passion and that energy. I can’t take it away from Old Centralians, they were clinical, they were decisive, they played the game right.

“We, as a group need to get our heads together, and sort these problems out.”