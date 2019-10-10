Goode is planning to take Bulls back to the top

Head coach Matt Goode knows his side face a tough test to regain top spot on Saturday.

Bulls entertain third-placed Old Centralians at the DCS Stadium where they will be looking for the victory to take over from new leaders Royal Wootton Bassett.

Despite last weekend’s battling victory at much-fancied Marlborough, Bulls were knocked off top spot and Goode is expecting another tough test aganst Old Centralians who finished runners-up last season before missing out in the play-offs.

Goode said: “It will be a completely different game against Old Centralians to the one at Marlborough. They are a very big side and we know how they are going to play, they keep the ball very well and we must try to hold their pack again.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we’ll have a little bit of a different game plan this week. Old Centralians are a good side, physical but with a high skill level.

“Yellow cards are proving costly for us and we must try and stop giving them away. Marlborough scored a try when we were down to 14 players again.”

Goode faces a selection headache with a near full squad to select from on Saturday. Alex Caviezel Cox, Ed Phillips and Justin Parker are all back along with Ken Key and Jacob Mills but Dan Brady is not available.

Goode added: “There will be a couple of disappointed players but I have to pick a side which I feel can beat Old Centralians.

“These games can be decided by the finest of margins which is why it’s important we have as many supporters as possible. I’ve said it so many times but our support is like a 16th man at home.”