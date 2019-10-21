Goode delighted with Bulls’ response at Old Patesians

Head coach Matt Goode was delighted his side’s response at Old Patesians and was full of praise for the way his players performed.

Bulls won Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East fixture in the opening half in which the pack dominated the set-piece throughout. It was the perfect response after last week’s setback against Old Centralians, according to Goode.

He said: “To come here and get five points is no mean feat, it was outstanding. The boys were clinical and did really well.”

“We spoke about it in the week, we were going to change things up. Obviously, we put some different boys in different positions. We brought some old heads in and that all seemed to work.

“I think we started extremely well, we scored 24 really quick points and never really looked back from there. They were putting a few shots in trying to wind us up but the boys did not react and played their game.

“The pack controlled the game. A few of the backs were saying afterwards they didn’t really feel like they had to do much and commended them on their performance. “