Goode delighted with Bulls’ approach to derby success

Matt Goode was pleased with the way Banbury Bulls came through a tough encounter with Oxford Harlequins on Saturday.

Bulls beat Harlequins 25-6 in Saturday’s Wadworth 6X South West One East derby at the DCS Stadium where Tom Burman, Alex Caviezel Cox and Ed Berridge scored the tries as Goode’s boys dominated the second half.

Good said: “We had to focus on what we could do, we knew they’d bring a physical game and that didn’t stop all the way to the end. Our ambition showed a bit more than their physicality.

“The first half was a bit scrappy but we never felt like we were under pressure. Second half, especially the last 20 minutes, we managed to get the ball wider, open some gaps and show some creativity.

“We made a couple changes at halftime, putting Ed Phillips at ten because we wanted to make the game wider. Moving Tommy Gray to full-back gave us another threat from deep, we were very narrow in that first half. We opened the game up after that and it showed.”