Goldsmith walks away the winner after final shake up

Max Goldsmith came away a winner at Shenington in round four of the club championship.

The Banbury driver inherited Sunday’s TKM Extreme win after the first across the line Dan McKeown was given a five second penalty for a dropped front fairing.

Goldsmith started fourth and in a couple of swift moves took to the front. A battle ensued, first with Spencer Stevenson taking the lead, then James Ogden.

Goldsmith retrieved the lead going into the last lap but was thwarted by a move from McKeown, second over the line with Ogden next and inheriting the runner-up spot.

Over Norton’s James Pashley had a subdued race by his standards, battling in the mid field and finishing eighth.

Full report in this week’s Banbury Guardian.