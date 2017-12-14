Gibbs claims double gold as she shows Wiggins the way

Sir Bradley Wiggins failed to achieve his goal in the British Rowing Indoor Championships at the Olympic Park but Sarah Gibbs claimed double gold in the capital.

Gibbs, from Bodicote, won gold in Saturday’s E15 Masters 40-49 2000m category and also took gold in the E75 Masters 40-49 Women’s 500 race at Lee Valley Velo Park.

The 43-year-old mum of three only took up indoor rowing in 2014.

But through her determination and hard work, training six days a week and incorporating weight training sessions into her regime three days a week, she has already become a world record holder for the women’s lightweight 40-49 category and holds the one minute and British record for the 100m sprint on the indoor rower.

This year’s British Rowing Indoor Championships brought together elite and recreational rowers from all over the country to enjoy a day of racing over 500m, 1000m, 2000m.

Gibbs came a full seven seconds ahead of the runner-up in the 2000m category and 4.2 seconds ahead of the silver medalist in the 500m.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted. In 2015 I came sixth so I was determined to better my timings but to win a double gold is fantastic and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

“The kids are very proud of my gold medals and are looking forward to me taking a little time off from training, just for Christmas. Next year hopefully more records are to be smashed!”

