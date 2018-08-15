Gardner leads the way as Bloxham finish on a high

Bloxham beat West Oxford 76-48 in their final Oxford & District Bowls League fixture.

The victory means Bloxham finished the season in third place in division four.

West Oxford still had an outside chance of promotion but they needed to win and hope Chadlington slipped up. As it turned out, Bloxham ended any fading hopes for West Oxford with their victory.

Tony Gardner’s rink with Brian Smith, John Nolan and Roy Billington led throughout in the division three fixture, winning 20-11, as did Dave Morse’s rink with John Price, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge who won 22-8.

Ray Hopkins’ rink with Des Jones, Chris Field and Ron Higgins won 16-11 and Alan Miles’s rink with Chris Hall, Rob Kearvell and John Stephens drew 18-18 after dropping six on the last end.

Banbury Central lost 68-59 at relegated Oxford City & County in division one.

Alan Carter, Luke Gilbert, Les Campion and Will Campion won 20-14 but Lee Young, Nick Spencer, Bob Joiner and Nigel Galetly lost 15-19.

While Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and Tom McKenna lost 9-21 but Alan Hunt, Ian Gilbert, Ian Whelpton and Mick Andrew won 15-14.

Adderbury will meet Headington A in the semi-final of the OBA Hawker Cup later this month.

They beat Witney Mills B 53-16 on aggregate in Friday’s quarter-final and will now go through to finals day at Oxford City & County.

The home rink of Mick Jelfs, Paul Jelfs, Phil Gladden and Darren Sharpe won 32-4 and the away foursome of Ian Dunn, Nigel Eley, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore won 21-12.

If Adderbury beat Headington A they will play Watlington A or Carterton A in the final.