Gardner leads the way as Bloxham extend their run

Bloxham continued their winning form in the Oxford & District Bowls League.

They secured an 80-49 victory in division three against Hanborough, winning on all four rinks and securing all six points on offer.

Brian Smith, Roy Billington, Ray Hopkins and Tony Gardner won 21-8 while Jim Lucas, Chris Field, Rob Kearvell and John Stephens won 22-11.

Dave Morse skipped Ray Sopp, Doug Woodward and Norman Hambidge to a 19-13 success and Alan Miles with Bob Ottway and Ron Higgins won a tight contest 18-17.

Banbury Central B bounced back to beat Thame by 80-52.

John Pardoe, John Sole, Bob Wilkins and skip Keith Williams won 21-12 while Alan Roache, George Ferguson, Dave Davies and skip Tom McKenna won 20-15.

John Hart, Tony Carey, Ron Havard and skip Jim Gow won 25-10 but John Bone, Bob Brown, Graham Tilbury and skip Ed Creed lost 14-15.

Banbury Central A beat Witney Town 81-55 in division one.

The result could have been more emphatic had Central not faltered in the closing ends.

Nick Spencer, Ian Whelpton, Bob Joiner and skip Mick Andrew won 26-11 while Chick Boyd, Andy Winter, Andy Wilkin and skip Keith McNeill won 25-9.

Alan Carter, Ian Gilbert, Les Campion and skip Will Campion dropped ten shots over the last three ends to lose 17-19 while Lee Young, Luke Gilbert, Graham Morbey and skip Nigel Galletly lost 13-16.

Adderbury bounced back with a 77-57 victory at South Oxford A in division two.

Ian Dunn, Paul Jelfs, Jamie Wilkinson and Darren Sharpe won 19-10 while Brian Ogilvie, Peter Wells, Brian Ray and Ted Eley won 20-13. Nigel Ely, Malcolm Brown, Pete Griffin and Chris Skidmore lost 18-24 while Mick Jelfs, Graham Tyrell, Phil French and Phil Gladden comfortably won 30-10.

