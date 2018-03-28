Galletly sees off challenge to retain title

Nigel Galletly retained his Oxon Indoor Bowls Association Over-60 Singles title against a county bowls legend.

In Friday’s final, Henry Franklin, of Oxford & District BC, produced a consistent display of how to draw up to and touch the jack that had some believing he could bridge the near 30-year age gap between himself and the Banbury Cross bowler and pull off a famous victory.

Franklin led 6-2 after five ends but once Galletly gained control of the jack he delivered it to maximum lengths and steadily drew away to lead 18-8 after 14 ends. During that period, Franklin’s ability to move the jack counted against him several times as it gently travelled away from his woods and into those of Galletly’s.

Finally, Franklin doubled his shot count over the next seven ends but it was too late. Galletly had enough expertly placed woods to take the three shots needed for victory due to an overall steady and controlled display of positional bowling to win 21-16 in 22 ends.

Chipping Norton bowler David Leighfield finished runner-up to Mark Charlett of Oxford City & County BC in the OIBA singles final.

Charlett won his first ever singles title by comfortably beating the 2016 runner-up 21-4. Playing with confidence and consistency, Charlett quickly found the pace and the line and never allowed Leighfield to land a serious blow.