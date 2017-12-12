Galletly and Docherty are making progress

Carole Galletly and AJ Docherty are through to next stages of the National Indoor Bowls Championships.

The championships are played on an area basis and each winner goes forward to finals in March.

Docherty is in the men’s pairs with Mark Sykes. In the latest rounds they beat a pair from Chipping Norton 22-18 and then the Aylesbury based Foxhill duo 23-19.

They now take on a pair from Westlecot Swindon for a place in the area finals.

Docherty’s other involvement comes in the mixed pairs with Galletly after they overcame the Westlecot combination of Neil Smith and Katie Smith 19-9. In the next round, they take another Westlecot pair in Mike Titcombe and Laura Smith, who beat Nigel Galletly and Kath Hawes 18-14.

The Ladies’ Champion of Championships saw Galletly reach the area final after beating Hawes 21-14 and Katie Smith 21-11. But she lost 21-20 to Pat Fowkes of Rivermead in the final.

In the men’s competition, Tom McKenna lost to Martin Shepherd of Chipping Norton 21-12.

In the Over-60’s Doubles Championship, Banbury Cross lost 34-28 against Westlecot.

Chick Boyd, Terry Ulph, Keith McNeil and Tom McKenna played at Woodgreen while Ray Hopkins, Jim Gow, Dave Pridmore and Nigel Galletly played at Westlecot.