Foster takes the honours in depleted field for time trial

Cameron Foster took the honours in Banbury Star Cyclist’s Club latest midweek time trial.

There have been some large entries this year but last week the weather took its toll with only 19 riders prepared to brave the wet conditions.

The event should have been held on the Tysoe ten mile course but road works forced a change back to the club’s regular and longer Drayton 13-mile K4/20 course.

While the course remained wet and subject to a moderate breeze throughout the evening, fortunately the rain started to abate a bit as the event got under way.

Surprisingly there were some fast times and personal bests recorded throughout the field, with Foster (TBW23) dipping below the 29-minute mark with a time of 28.57.

Only 15 seconds behind was regular visitor Simon Smith (Shutt Ridley RT) in second place who, in turn was just 12 seconds ahead of Ben Heaney in third, who just beat fellow Team Cherwell rider Darren Alexander by two seconds.

Only four women competed on the night with Lydia Watts again showing her strength with a time of 33.02, putting her in ninth place overall.

The rest of the top ten were Graham Martin, fifth in 30.01, followed by Simon Kisley in 31.19, Matt Sleath in 32.26, Mike Kirby in 32.49 and Andrew Bonjour in 33.03.