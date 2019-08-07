Foster races to maiden win as Arden make their mark

Arden Motorsport returned to winning ways in the F4 British Championship at Snetterton with Tommy Foster securing his maiden victory in the second contest.

Foster had finished second on the road but then inherited his first win after provisional winner Luke Browning was penalised post-race for a false start.

Subsequently, the Cornish racer’s successful defence from Josh Skelton in a photo finish paid even greater dividends, with the winning margin an unbelievable 0.099 seconds.

Championship challenger and team-mate Bart Horsten endured a mixed weekend at the 2.99-mile Norfolk circuit, running in contention for a second win of the season in race two before unfortunate contact with Zane Maloney at Murrays dropped him to tenth in the final reckoning.

Horsten bounced back in the final encounter as the Australian produced a defensive masterclass to fend off race-long pressure from Skelton, coming home second to reward the Banbury-based squad with further silverware.

Team boss Gary Ward said: “Tommy has broken his duck, he’s got his win now which is great and I’m really pleased for him. “Bart Horsten has done a superb job this weekend, in race three he drove one of the cleanest defensive races I’ve ever seen.

“I think that’s going down as one of the best races out there in terms of clean racing, so I’m really pleased with the weekend. It was really exciting and great for all the team at Arden Motorsport.”