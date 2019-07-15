Flashing Approach can make a winning debut for Johnson at Epsom

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Royal Ascot winner Star Catcher was supplemented for the Irish Oaks at a cost of 40,000 Euros earlier in the week and owner Anthony Oppenheimer is praying that the forecast rain arrives at the Curragh ahead of the weekend. John Gosden’s Ribblesdale winner is 9/2 (from 11/2) at BetVictor with Joseph O’Brien’s Iridessa – so impressive when winning the Gp 1 Pretty Polly last month – 2/1 market leader and Aidan O’Brien’s Oaks runner up Pink Dogwood 5/2 with BetVictor.

Those with previous form look vulnerable in the 7f Maiden at Epsom this evening and Flashing Approach could easily make a winning debut for Mark Johnston. The Middleham stable have sent out the winner of this corresponding race twice in the last three years and this well-bred colt holds an entry in next year’s Derby.

Sir Mark Prescott has only had one juvenile runner so far this term, but he will surely want to see a big run from the Frankel filly Alpinista (6.35) who will get further in time but is bred to be smart and is taken to make a winning debut. Note Prescott did saddle the winner of this corresponding race back in 2011. A market move would certainly be worth noting.

The locally trained Peace Prevails (8.15) has been raised 5lbs for a facile win over this evening’s C&D a fortnight ago, but she remains well handicapped on her best form and is taken to follow up for Jim Boyle and Charlie Bennett.

There is rain forecast for the west but hopefully it will come after racing at Chepstow where I hope to see Seaborn (5.05) grab a third win in five starts for Patrick Chamings. The selection finished runner up from a 5lbs lower mark at Brighton last time but that was on good to soft and connections feel he is a better horse on faster ground. It will take a career best to lift the finale, but this five-year-old has only had 12 career starts and might be still improving.

At Ffos Las this evening, Dovils Date and Pink Eyed Pedro will have their supporters in the two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle given they have won their last five races between them. The vote, however, goes to Jimmy Rabbitte (7.30) who looks ready for a step back up in trip having finished runner up over an extended 2m at Market Rasen last time. Dr Richard Newland’s six-year-old has been raised 2lbs for that effort but can run from his old mark this evening.

For all your racing odds go to Bet Victor.com or follow us on Twitter.