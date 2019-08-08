Five games for players to make their case

Banbury captain Lloyd Sabin says his players have five games to prove they are up to it in the Home Counties Premier Cricket League.

Sabin’s side head to Tring Park for Saturday’s division one fixture still smarting from a double setback.

Banbury missed the chance to go second after losing to Aston Rowant on Saturday and the next day a batting collapse ended their hopes in the ECB Twenty20 Cup. Batting consistency has been lacking all year.

Sabin said: “There is a lot of talent in our dressing room, we’ve got five games left for the batsmen to take responsibility. We’ve not been good enough this year and some players have got something to prove in those games.

“We haven’t batted well down the order enough times – perhaps only two or three games – but it should never been down to the lower order. They have got us out of trouble too many times this year, the top five batsmen have got to do better. I will be looking to make changes if there isn’t an improvement.”

Tring Park all but assured their status after they beat second-placed Datchet but Sabin will be looking for the win which could still take Banbury up to second.

He added: “It could work one of two ways at Tring Park after their victory which has all but made them safe. They could be fired up by it and may play with more freedom or they could think it’s job done.

“In the longer format we’ve got a good record, we’ve got five games left to try to finish the season strongly. Henley are clear but second place is there for us, so we’ve got to take each game one at a time and see where it takes us.”