Filby flies to series success as Shutt Ridley make mark

Shutt Ridley RT rider Maxine Fielby has been crowned Queen of The Bowl.

A strong line up headed out this week to The Bowl MK as the season hots up.

A field of 16 kicked off the ladies’ race around the bowl and most aggressive straight away Filby was taking no prisoners. The bunch were happy just to bring her to heel after her attacks and in the end Filby was frustrated into a sprint finish.

Kicking hard, Filby took an excellent second place behind a powerful Ria Mobbs of The Racing Chance Foundation.

That was enough points to see Filby to the top of the overall series standings and named Queen of The Bowl.

The 4th category race saw Martyn Morris just edged out of the points as he hunted for those all important points. Looking strong throughout, Morris just could not get set up for the sprint finish and rolled in 15th.

The 3rd category race had James Beechey and Luke Souter again rolling around looking very strong.

The race was aggressive with some very strong riders breaking clear early on. Souter, as ever, was keen to get away and moved clear a handful of times. Nothing was allowed to go after the initial break of two and Souter was reeled back in each time.

Beechey had a different approach. In a bold move Beechey attacked with four laps to go and tried to solo away to third. It nearly worked but after two laps out on his own, Beechey too was reeled back in.

Souter managed to recover and put in a reasonable sprint to finish seventh with Beechey rolling in ten places further back.

The Elite race featured Shutt sprinter Gareth Harvey.

Only 11 riders started the race and, with the constant stop start pace, Harvey found himself sitting-in following the important moves.

Eventually tactics took a toll and one rider was allowed to sneak away for the win. Harvey took his frustrations out on the sprint finish and blasted home a clear second place.

The eight points put Harvey up to fourth in the King of the Bowl competition with plenty of racing still to go.

Elsewhere, Sam Roper scored a solid second place at the Abingdon summer series with Souter in the points again in fifth.