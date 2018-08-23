Filby fights back after crash to boost Shutt Ridley RT

Queen of the MK Bowl, Maxine Filby made an impressive comeback at the Newport Nocturn following a nasty crash.

The Newport Nocturn is a hotly-contested city centre race on a closed road featuring the best female racers in the country.

So when the Shutt Ridley RT rider was taken down on a tight corner with just two laps to go, her chances of staying with the rest of field looked slim.

But Filby had other ideas as she powered around the course solo, catching the bunch just before the finish.

It was a superb ride and gives Filby and the Shutt Ridley women’s race team plenty to aim for next season.

Elsewhere, Gareth Harvey managed to hold a solid 16th place at the Central Region Road Race Championships.

Harvey, the 2018 Masters Criterium champion, managed to hold on to the main bunch in a race that lasted three times the length of any other race this season.

Then in the closing stages dragged clear a group of four riders, behind the days breakaway, to finish in 16th.

Shutt Ridley sent a strong team to Abingdon for their road race.

Jered Allcock, Luke Souter, Ash Mahoney and James Beechey worked hard to animate the race.

Souter punctured and Allcock was hit with cramp but Mahoney placed 13th and Beechey came home 27th in a large field of 80 riders.