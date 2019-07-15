Fearlessly must go close at Newmarket despite weights rise

We’ve teamed up with BetVictor’s Charlie McCann to preview the day’s racing.

Richard Fahey’s Ventura Rebel – last seen finishing runner up in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot last month – is 13/8 favourite at BetVictor for Saturday’s Weatherbys Super Sprint at Newbury. The yard have won half of the last six renewals of this valuable 5f Sales race for juveniles and the stable have four of the 25 runners going to post on Saturday.

There is rain forecast to sweep across Britain today although it is not certain to be enough to change the official going at today’s courses which are all given as being on the fast side of good at the time of writing.

At Newbury, Ryan Moore takes over in the saddle on the once-raced filly Nasaiym (2.30) who steps up to 6f having ran on well over the minimum trip on debut when runner up to a highly-regarded Godolphin runner. The selection holds entries in the Group 2 Lowther at York next month and the Group 1 Moyglare Stud at the Curragh the following month.

Motivate Me (3.05) is a half-sister to the Ebor winner Litigant and she looks sure to appreciate the step up to today’s extended 1m 5f trip. Roger Varian’s filly is a daughter of Motivator – as her name suggests – and any significant rain would not be an inconvenience.

The listed two-year-old Rose Bowl Stakes is the feature and Repartee (3.40) is taken to confirm the promise of his York debut when he won by 5L for Kevin Ryan back in May. A return to the Knavesmire for the Gimcrack looks on the cards if he passes today’s examination, although the form of his York success has taken a few knocks in the subsequent period.

Any easing of the ground would suit Prejudice (4.10) and I think he will appreciate the step up to 12f for the first time. The selection is 10lbs better off with Kiefer for just over 3l on Newbury form earlier in the season and the Eve Johnson Houghton three-year-old is a big danger.

The William Haggas filly Mubtasimah (4.20) impressed when winning at Yok last month and she is taken to follow up at Haydock in the 7f Novice event. The selection receives 12lbs from the unbeaten colt Vitralite and that could be the key. Danny Tudhope takes over in the saddle.

At Nottingham, Asian Angel (4.00) may not have got home at Windsor last time and he returns to 10f this afternoon for Mark Johnston with Franny Norton taking over in the saddle. The selection would not be inconvenienced if there was significant rain at Colwick Park and the gelding does hold two other entries in the next few days.

At Newmarket this evening, Fearlessly (5.45) has been raised 11lbs for her facile Yarmouth success when she refused to settle out in front, yet still came home clear. She can run with just a 6lbs penalty this evening and must go close in the opening fillies’ handicap although I did feel there were one or two strange results on the July course at their feature meeting earlier in the month.

Whispering Beauty (7.20) is taken to go one better than when second here on debut three weeks ago and it would be disappointing if she didn’t go close for William Haggas. She was slowly away on her first start and is entitled to come on for the experience.

