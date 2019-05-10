Famous four are all set for their adventures in Europe

Four Banbury & District Canoe Club paddlers have now been selected for international honours following recent assessment races.

The first one to set off will be GB wildwater squad regular Rob Jefferies, who leaves this week for the European Wildwater Championships in Slovenia, followed by World Cups 1 and 2 in France in June.

Next on the road is Joe Petersen, a former sprint and marathon junior international, now with his first full senior vest and racing at a Marathon World Cup in Norway at the end of May.

George Urquhart is making his international debut at the Junior World Wildwater Championships in Bosnia in July, while Jack Civico goes to China at the end of the year for Wildwater World Cups 3 and 4.

It is not just overseas in which the club is doing well, there is plenty of racing at home with Banbury paddlers impressing.

Petersen took second place in division one at the Worcester Hasler race, while at Wey in Guildford, Will Harte and Neil Urquhart were second in division five K2 with Lizzy Harte third in division ten.

Munich Olympian Robin Avery was the club’s sole representative at the Masters’ National Sprint Championships at Nottingham, winning silver in both the O64 500m and the O54/64 5km races.

Younger paddlers making their mark at the weekend included Alex Battison, who took first place in the men’s open 200 and third place in the 1000m in his high-kneeling C1. Noah Moxon won the boys’ D K2 500 with Worcester Canoe Club’s George Carn.

The club has recently started a new season of beginner courses and, for anyone interested in joining the club and learning to race, the next open afternoon is on Saturday, June 8.