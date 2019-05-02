Ellis remains on course for the title after latest victory

Marton trainer Tom Ellis continued his remarkable season by saddling General Arrow to score impressively in Sunday’s Farmers Bloodhounds point-to-point meeting at Edgcote.

It came in the Brackley Road Intermediate in which the progressive six-year-old was completing a hat-trick after two Garthorpe victories.

Having looked suited by the step back in trip, he looks a leading contender for the Restricted Point-to-Point Hunters’ Chase at Stratford at the end of May.

That was the first leg of a double for champion lady rider Gina Andrews, who increased her record-breaking tally to 45 for the season by guiding Hawkhurst to finish alone in the Conditions race.

Attention now switches back to Mollington for Monday’s Warwickshire Hunt meeting.

Ellis, who landed a four-timer at Mollington two years ago, is set to rely on Pass The Glass in the Butler Sherborn Warwickshire Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race, which opens the card at 2pm.

The seven-year-old has won four of his last five starts, his rivals could include last year’s winner, Dandan, from Francesca Moller’s Sibford Ferris stables.

Ellis will decide later this week whether to let Blue Mountain Boy bid for a swift follow up in the Avonvale Equine Practice South Midlands Area Conditions Race.

Ellis is responsible for four of the 14 entries in the Skinner’s Pet Foods Ladies’ Open.

With Haymount and Kalabaloo bound for Cheltenham on Friday, the Marton handler could run either Celtic Silver or Samarrni, who are also both engaged in the Claydon Horse Exercisers Men’s Open.

Edgcote trainer Pauline Harkin is hoping previous course experience can help Velvet Cloud, who was second to Order In Court at the last Mollington meeting, go one better in the Sir James Shuckburgh Bt Restricted.

The Jaffna Queen could be a leading contender here for Edghill handler Robert Waley-Cohen after finishing a length second to An Scairp at Edgcote.

Babbiloora is also on a learning curve as the seven-year-old mare makes her seasonal reappearance for Pauline Harkin in the latter maiden.

Gates open at 12 noon. Entry is £10 with under 16s free.