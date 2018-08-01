Dramatic finale as Central march on in bowls cup

Banbury Central were involved in the Tony Allcock Trophy against Stroud at Broadway in Worcestershire.

The rink of Mary Tee, Brenda Havard, Tom McKenna and Nigel Galletly was involved in a close contest but found themselves 10-19 down with six ends to play. They fought valiantly and managed to close the deficit to just two shots but lost 18-20.

The other rink of Eloise Jones, Pam Shepherd, Graham Morbey and Keith McNeil was involved in another close game with the match going to an extra end.

This was played in semi-darkness with Graham Morbey scooping up the jack to take the shot away from Stroud and Central held on to this to win the game and qualify for the national finals at Leamington on September 1.

Banbury Borough Bowls Club travelled to Wolvey for their latest match and played six rinks in a game shortened due to the intervention of heavy rain.

Borough came out on top winning the match by 91 shots to 76.

Bill Symington’s rink of Roger Bryan, Paul McLeod and Jamie Wilkinson played 17 ends and won 16 shots to 12.

While Dave Tilley’s rink of Don Holloway, Les Humphris and Pete Smith played 18 ends and won 20 shots to six.

Graham Tilley’s rink of Danny Jordan, Bernard Hole and John Brooks played 16 ends and won 12 shots to eight.

Derek McDowell’s rink of Gordan Suttle, Clive Hopkins and Tommy Cooper played 16 ends and won 15 shots to 14.

Jim Wood’s rink of Kevin Wedd, Barry Gilkes and Tony Brown played 16 ends and lost ten shots to 16.

And in the sixth rink, Dave Boneham, Brian Lannagan, Gerald Fountain and Alan Wase played 16 ends and lost 18 shots to 20.