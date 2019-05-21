Double tonic for Rahman to continue comeback

Nathan Rahman continued his comeback after breaking his back by landing his first double on Tangoed and Prouts Pub at Sunday’s Grafton Hunt point-to-point at Edgcote.

It was after parting company with Tangoed at the last fence at Clifton-on-Dunsmore in December that the 29- year-old army officer suffered three fractured vertebrae when the mare trampled on him.

The six-year-old, trained by Rob Varnham at Bramley, won the 2m 5f Intermediate Race, sponsored by Savills. Rahman and Varnham then teamed up to take the feature Dunraven PPORA Novice Riders’ Championship Final, sponsored by Dunraven Stud and Beachborough School, with Prouts Pub.

Prouts Pub was winning for the first time between the flags, having been trained under rules by Nick Gifford before suffering a tendon injury. Morgan’s second place earned him the prize of a one-to-one master class with Sir AP McCoy at the 20-time champion jump jockey’s stables near Lambourn as the top points-scoring rider in the series from the first four past the post.

Gina Andrews partnered King Of The Clothe to win the Mixed Open, sponsored by John White Funeral Directors.

Trainer Tom Ellis and Andrews completed a double when You Know The Story followed up her Dingley maiden win by taking the Restricted Race, sponsored by Jackson-Stops. Andrews made all the running on the seven-year-old, owned by Martin and Jane Wanless, to come home 20 lengths clear of Bluebell Sally.

Viv Lloyd trained his first winner when Redkalani landed the Ten-Year-Olds and Over PPORA Club Members Conditions Race, sponsored by Framptons Planning.

Outsider-of-three Ancient Empire made all the running in the hands of Tom Broughton to take the Grafton Hunt Members, Subscribers & Farmers Race, sponsored by Heygate & Sons, for owner Mark Whitney.

Hereditary Rule gave Ettington trainer Francesca Nimmo her fourth winner from five runners at the track this season by taking the Open Maiden, sponsored by Bagforce 2 Ltd. Tommie O’Brien produced the four-year-old to join Bite My Tongue at the second-last, and the son of Imperial Monarch quickly went clear to score by 12 lengths.